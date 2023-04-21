The Vermont Department of Labor on Friday released data on the Vermont economy for the time period covering March 2023.
According to household data, the seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for March was 2.7 percent. This reflects a decrease of one-tenth of one percentage point from the prior month’s revised estimate. The civilian labor force participation rate was 63.7 percent in March, an increase of one-tenth of one percentage point from the prior month.
“Vermont’s labor market continues to be strong with roughly two job openings for every unemployed Vermonter. Over the past twelve months the share of adults in the labor market grew from 63.0% to 63.7%, and in the past month almost 1,400 Vermonters have found work,” stated Cmsr. Michael Harrington. “These gains are a welcome development, but the state remains below its pre-pandemic levels. With numerous employers across the state looking for workers, it’s a great time to meet with a job specialist at one of the Department of Labor’s regional field offices located throughout the state.”
The March unemployment rates for Vermont’s 17 labor market areas ranged from 1.7 percent in Woodstock to 5.3 percent in Derby (local labor market area unemployment rates are not seasonally-adjusted). For comparison, the March unadjusted unemployment rate for Vermont was 2.4 percent, a decrease of four-tenths of one percentage point from the revised unadjusted February level and a decrease of one-tenth of one percentage point from a year ago.
The Unemployment and Jobs Report for April is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 19.
