Vermont’s Unemployment Rate Holds At 2.1 Percent In August

The Vermont Department of Labor released data on the Vermont economy, Friday, for the time period covering August. According to household data, the seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for August was 2.1 percent. This reflects no change from the prior month’s revised estimate. The civilian labor force participation rate rose to 61.8 percent in August, an increase of one-tenth of one percentage point.
“With the changing of the seasons on the horizon, Vermont’s economy is recording historically low levels of unemployment insurance claims based on available data going back to 1982,” noted Michael Harrington, Department of Labor Commissioner. “Low availability of labor combined with a high number of job openings is making it difficult for Vermont to fully recover from the latest economic downturn.”
The Department has been working to connect jobseekers and employers by offering 14 in-person jobs fairs since April. More than 7,600 individuals and 624 employers participated in these events. Students, jobseekers and businesses are encouraged to visit Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs for information on events and services.
The Vermont seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate held at 2.1 percent in August. The comparable United States rate in August was 3.7 percent, an increase of two-tenths of one percentage point from the revised July estimate. The seasonally-adjusted Vermont data for August show the Vermont civilian labor force increased by 594 from the prior month’s revised estimate (see Table 1). The number of employed persons increased by 586 and the number of unemployed persons increased by 8. None of the changes were statistically significant in the seasonally-adjusted series.
The August unemployment rates for Vermont’s 17 labor market areas ranged from 1.6 percent in White River Junction to 3.2 percent in Derby (note: local labor market area unemployment rates are not seasonally-adjusted – see Table 2). For comparison, the August unadjusted unemployment rate for Vermont was 2.0 percent, a decrease of one-tenth of one percentage point from the revised unadjusted July level and a decrease of one and two-tenths percentage points from a year ago.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.