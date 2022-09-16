Vermont’s Unemployment Rate Holds At 2.1 Percent In August
The Vermont Department of Labor released data on the Vermont economy, Friday, for the time period covering August. According to household data, the seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for August was 2.1 percent. This reflects no change from the prior month’s revised estimate. The civilian labor force participation rate rose to 61.8 percent in August, an increase of one-tenth of one percentage point.

“With the changing of the seasons on the horizon, Vermont’s economy is recording historically low levels of unemployment insurance claims based on available data going back to 1982,” noted Michael Harrington, Department of Labor Commissioner. “Low availability of labor combined with a high number of job openings is making it difficult for Vermont to fully recover from the latest economic downturn.”

