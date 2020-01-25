The Vermont Department of Labor released data, Friday, on the Vermont economy for the time period covering December 2019. According to household data, the seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for December was 2.3 percent, which is the same rate as November.

The preliminary data released in December shows a labor force participation rate of 65.6 percent, which is the lowest statewide level since September 1977.

