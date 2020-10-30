MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges System recently announced their free upcoming virtual Job and Internship Fair to be held Nov. 9 through Dec. 31.

Employers recruiting for internships, full- or part-time jobs, seasonal jobs, continuing education, community engagement and volunteer opportunities, or who are willing to do informational interviews with students should register by Friday, Oct. 30 by filling out the employer registration form at https://www.vsc.edu/jobfairregistration

