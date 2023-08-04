LYNDON – Vermont State University recently announced that the Outdoor Education, Leadership & Tourism (OELT) program based at its Lyndon campus has received accreditation from the American Mountain Guides Association (AMGA) for a four-year term that started on May 16, 2023, making it the only university program in the country to currently be accredited by the AMGA. The accreditation applies to the OELT program’s training in alpine, ice, and rock climbing ,as well as backcountry skiing.

“Now students who come to Vermont State University’s Lyndon campus can know that, in addition to being taught by academics who are versed in the theory behind adventure education, leadership, and tourism, they will be taught by individuals trained and certified by the American Mountain Guides Association,” said Ben Mirkin, associate professor at Vermont State University’s Lyndon campus. “They can know that we are doing everything we can to manage risk well – and teach them how to do the same.”

