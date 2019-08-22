Vermont Studio Center Welcomes Seasoned Communicator Joe Healy as Marketing and Communications Manager

Vermont Studio Center has hired Joe Healy as the organization’s Marketing and Communications Manager. The former editor-in-chief of Vermont Magazine, Healy also served as Director of Marketing and Communications at St. Johnsbury Academy boarding-and-day school in Vermont and most recently was Customer Success Manager at Lane Press in South Burlington assisting more than 110 consumer-magazine publishers. Healy began work at VSC in mid-May and lives with his family in the Northeast Kingdom village of Waterford.
Vermont Studio Center (VSC), whose mission is to support artists and writers by providing studio residencies in an inclusive, international community, celebrates their 35th Anniversary in 2019.
“Joe’s professional experience features a unique blend of writing-and-editing work coupled with marketing know-how in the digital business world and customer-service acumen, all of which add up to the ability to help connect with audiences and to further VSC’s mission,” said VSC President Emeritus Gary Clark.
Healy brings decades of print publishing and marketing-communications experience to Vermont Studio Center. He was Associate Publisher of Fly Rod & Reel magazine in Maine; Editor-in-Chief and Vice President of Vermont Magazine; Vice President/Editor-in-Chief of Fly Tyer and Editorial Director of American Angler and Saltwater Fly Fishing magazines; and Editorial Director of Saratoga Living magazine. Healy also served as Director of Marketing & Communications of St. Johnsbury Academy.
Healy recently was editor of a start-up, sporting-lifestyle magazine based in Alabama and has worked as a freelance book editor and writer throughout his career. He was an editor with Outdoor Life magazine in Manhattan in the early 1990s and is the author and editor of several consumer books, including When Bears Attack and The Pocket Guide to Fishing Knots, both from Skyhorse Publishing.
Healy will be the main media contact for VSC and will assist with strategic marketing as the organization enters the next 35-year growth period.
