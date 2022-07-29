Vespar Duffy Joins Badger Peabody & Smith
Vespar Duffy

FRANCONIA, N.H. — During travels throughout North America and around the world, Vespar Duffy and her husband have always taken the time to explore the local architecture and real estate market.

“With my interest in style and design, including architectural and interior design for homes, real estate has always been a significant interest of mine,” says Duffy, who recently joined Badger Peabody & Smith Realty as a sales agent in its Franconia office. “Location plays a big part in real estate, but I’ve always felt that a home’s design is also essential to a compelling property and a satisfied client, so I’m very excited to share my knowledge with our buyers and sellers.”

