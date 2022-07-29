Vespar Duffy Joins Badger Peabody & Smith

FRANCONIA, N.H. — During travels throughout North America and around the world, Vespar Duffy and her husband have always taken the time to explore the local architecture and real estate market.
“With my interest in style and design, including architectural and interior design for homes, real estate has always been a significant interest of mine,” says Duffy, who recently joined Badger Peabody & Smith Realty as a sales agent in its Franconia office. “Location plays a big part in real estate, but I’ve always felt that a home’s design is also essential to a compelling property and a satisfied client, so I’m very excited to share my knowledge with our buyers and sellers.”
Born in Littleton, Duffy grew up in Jefferson and Gorham, has lived in the Mount Washington Valley and was the owner/operator of a hair salon/spa in North Conway for many years. Now residing in Franconia with her husband, Duffy says she looks forward to helping clients find their dream home.
Duffy notes that her experience as a cosmetologist and business owner has instilled in her “an ideal of being driven, listening to my clients’ wants and needs and doing whatever I can to make them happy.”
Outside the office, Duffy enjoys spending time with her family, travelling and playing golf.
