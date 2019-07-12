The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program, a program of the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board, awarded a total of $507,000 to fourteen farms in Addison, Orleans, and Rutland counties.
Anson Tebbetts, Secretary of the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, said, “The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program’s Water Quality Grants are helping farms make lasting investments in environmental stewardship by reducing runoff and improving manure management, soil health and the long-term viability of these businesses.”
One of these farms is Spring Brook Dairy, an organic operation owned and operated by Kitty and Lyle Edwards on conserved land in Westfield. The Edwards will build new manure storage capacity to eliminate potential overflow from their manure storage into the Missisquoi River. The project will result in long-term infrastructure improvements that will help them pass their farm on to a successor in the coming years. They have worked closely with their regional conservation district and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets to design additional manure storage. VHCB’s $40,000 Water Quality Grant will be matched with funds from the farm and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.
“Right now, we have occasional manure overflows in the spring that get into the river, but on our own we can’t afford fix it the right way,” says Lyle. “This project is going to prevent overflow from getting into Lake Champlain.”
Local recipients of Water Quality Grant Awards include:
— Jennifer & Andy Andrews; JASA Family Farm; Newport and Coventry: $40,000 for a new manure pit.
— Tina Durrance & Peter Decker; New Venture Farm; Morgan: $40,000 for a concrete barnyard to capture waste, reduce erosion, and provide animals with outdoor access in winter.
— Kitty & Lyle Edwards and Sebastian Latraverse; Spring Brook Farm; Westfield: $40,000 for new manure storage capacity.
— Logan, Bradley & Gigi Judd; Judd Dairy, LLC; Derby: $40,000 for manure management & barn infrastructure improvements.
— Misty-Anne Koloski; Misty Meadows Farm; Brownington: $40,000 for new manure storage infrastructure.
— Joanna & Adam Lidback; The Farm at Wheeler Mountain; Westmore: $22,000 for purchase of a manure spreader to complement manure management infrastructure improvements.
The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program provides business planning, technical assistance, and ownership transfer planning to farm, food and forest products businesses. For more information about the Viability Program, please visit www.vhcb.org/viability.
