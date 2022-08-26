Tree Farm #403, owned by John and Barb Irwin, was recently honored as the Vermont Woodlands Association’s Tree Farm of the Year.
Located in the towns of Granby and Victory, the Irwins have been managing the property since the 1970s and have been involved in Vermont Woodlands organizations for nearly 50 years.
In managing their farm, the Irwins seek to accomplish a variety of goals, especially growing healthy timber that can be made into wood products. Parts of the Moose River run through their farm, so care of riparian zones is another of their goals.
Wildlife enhancement is important to the Irwins as they want to see their woodland be a hospitable place for animals, birds, and fish in the areas where the river flows through. In more recent years, carbon storage has become a greater focus in their management.
“The Irwins’ commitment to these goals was part of what led them to be named Tree Farm of the Year,” stated VWA secretary Al Robertson. Timber management has grown great balsam fir in the past that has been used around the farm. As a boy, John helped his father plant Norway spruce along parts of the Moose River in what were agricultural fields in the 1950s. Tending to these stands created excellent riparian zones along the river. “Their commitment to improving wildlife habitat and preserving the forest’s aesthetics and historic sites also earned them this recognition,” Robertson added.
The Vermont Tree Farm Committee will recognize the Irwins on Saturday, Oct. 1 beginning at 9:30 am on the tree farm on Lund Lane in Granby. There will be a walking tour, and either a sugarhouse tour or sawmill demo after lunch. A registration link is available at vermontwoodlands.org.
