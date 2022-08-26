Tree Farm #403, owned by John and Barb Irwin, was recently honored as the Vermont Woodlands Association’s Tree Farm of the Year.

Located in the towns of Granby and Victory, the Irwins have been managing the property since the 1970s and have been involved in Vermont Woodlands organizations for nearly 50 years.

