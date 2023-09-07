LYNDONVILLE — Vermont State University (VSU) is hosting its first annual Academic Excellence Conference this Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the Lyndon campus.
The conference will feature more than 40 presentations from faculty across all five Vermont State campuses, representing nearly every academic department. The conference is designed to showcase the breadth, depth, and expertise of VSU faculty, and demonstrate the impact of their work, both inside and outside of the classroom.
“Through this conference, we hope to promote the spirit of academia at Vermont State and encourage collaboration amongst faculty in our research efforts across campuses,” said Alexandre Strokanov, Professor of History and a lead conference organizer. “We want to show our students and visitors that we are not only great teachers, but that we are also researchers, experts, presenters, performers, and artists.”
VTSU Provost Dr. Nolan Atkins will open the conference. Professor of History Dr. Paul Searls will discuss the history of Route 7, Vermont’s primary north-south artery, and Associate Professor of Science Dr. Ross Lieblappen will describe the use of micro-computed tomography to create three-dimensional representations of objects’ internal structures.
Technology and computer science, environmental sciences, politics and public policy, and other topics will be covered. Faculty will explore subjects ranging from environmental impacts of mountain bike trails, to global sustainability, research on homelessness, and how the American Civil War shaped the western hemisphere.
