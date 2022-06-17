The Vermont Ski Area Association’s (VSAA) 53rd Annual Meeting was held June 8-9 at the Sugarbush resort, in Waitsfield.
Meeting in person for the first time in two years, the VSAA recapped what it termed a successful 2021-22 ski season. Ski areas reported an increase of 6.5 percent in skier visits over 2020-21. While the total of 3.76 million skier visits is six percent below the state’s 10-year average, Vermont’s rebound outpaced the Northeast region’s four-percent growth.
While the Canadian border was open for most of this past season, Covid testing requirements continued to complicate travel to the US and Vermont for Canadian skiers, resulting in fewer visits from north of the border. Skier visits are the standard measure of business in the industry and a skier visit is defined as one person skiing or snowboarding for one day.
Early season weather presented challenges for snowmaking operations, but several areas were able to extend their seasons thanks to powerful and efficient snowmaking systems. Both Jay Peak and Sugarbush skied into May and Killington again offered the longest season in the East, operating from Nov. 5, 2021-June 5, 2022.
Ski Vermont’s 29 cross-country ski area members benefitted from increased interest in outdoor recreation again this season, reporting 350,000 skier visits for the 2021-22 season. This was reported to be an increase of 5.2 percent over pre-pandemic numbers.
The meeting’s keynote speaker, Dr. Jude Smith Rachele of Abundant Sun; along with Weiwei Wang Director of Development for the Vermont Professionals of Color Network, and a guest discussion panel were a continuation of the industry’s efforts to recognize, understand and begin to address the barriers to snow sports that many communities have historically faced. Also speaking were Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle, Lt. Governor Molly Gray and National Ski Areas Association President Kelly Pawlak.
Industry achievement awards were given to Barbara Ann Cochran, Olympic Gold Medalist and longtime ski school director at Cochran’s Ski Area; and Diane Whatley, Stratton Mountain Resort’s director of marketing and sales for her 37-year career with the resort.
