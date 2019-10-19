Wayne Hamilton Receives Faculty And Staff Recognition Award At NVU-Lyndon

LYNDON — Wayne Hamilton, of East Montpelier, received the Faculty and Staff Recognition Award on Sept. 21 during Homecoming & Family Weekend at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus.
He was among five award recipients recognized by the NVU-Lyndon Alumni Council at the annual Alumni Awards and Roll Call Brunch.
The Faculty and Staff Recognition Award was established in 1998 by the Alumni Council to honor a current or past faculty or staff member who has made a significant impact on the lives of alumni.
Hamilton, a native of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., grew up on his family’s farm in the mid-Hudson Valley. He attended public schools there and received a bachelor’s degree in Social Studies/Secondary Education from State University College at New Paltz (SUNY) in 1970. After a brief teaching career and military service in the New York Army National Guard, he attended graduate school at the University at Albany (SUNY), where he earned a master’s degree in accounting.
Hamilton spent most of his career in accounting-related positions. In 1989, he became controller of Vermont State Colleges and served in that role for six years. In 1995, he was appointed dean of administration at Lyndon State College (now NVU-Lyndon), where he served until his retirement in 2013.
Hamilton has served in a variety of volunteer and community service positions. He is the past treasurer and a former board member for the Lyndon State College Foundation. He is also a past board member and treasurer of Lyndon Rescue, Inc. Currently, he’s a volunteer income tax preparer for low-income and elderly taxpayers with Capstone, Inc. in Barre.
