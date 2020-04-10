Weeks Medical Center received the Robert A. Warriner III MD Clinical Excellence Award from Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The Wound Healing Center scored in the top 10 percent of wound care centers on the clinical excellence measure. This award is named for Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, a pioneer in wound care.
“This award is incredibly important,” said Mike, Lee, president of Weeks Medical Center. “It demonstrates the Wound Healing Center’s continued and consistent commitment to being patient first. It shows that our center and staff maintain the highest standard of care year after year through a dedicated focus, stamina, and strength. The Wound Healing Center is making a difference in the lives of those who have been in need of healing. I thank our wound care providers and staff for their hard work and dedication. Your perseverance is truly appreciated. It is because of our amazing team that we are able to live our mission of treating and healing as many people as we can.”
