Wells River Chevrolet has been around for a long, long time.
The dealership first opened in 1937.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt was president.
It was the year that Walt Disney premiered the movie “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.”
Benny Goodman, Count Basie and Bing Crosby were on top of the music charts and boxer Joe Louis defeated James J. Braddock in Chicago with an eighth-round knockout to win the World Heavyweight Championship.
The dealership is now located at 10 Railroad St. in downtown Wells River, Vermont.
But it started in another location when it opened 85 years ago.
“It was around the corner under the railroad bridge,” said majority owner Jeff Moore, who purchased his stake in the business in 2019 from former Ford Motor Co. executive Allan Gilmour. Gilmour’s nephew, John Gilmour, remains a part owner of the dealership and serves as sales manager.
The current Wells River Chevrolet building, which includes a sales office, parts shop, auto restoration department and a substantial row of car repair and maintenance bays, was built in the 1950’s. It was later re-named H.O Taylor Chevrolet until the name was changed to Wells River Chevrolet by Allan Gilmour in 2007.
Moore, who owns two other Northeast Kingdom businesses, Quest Transportation and Pellets Now, grew up in the Northeast Kingdom and said he became interested in the car business after helping Allan Gilmour manage the dealership in 2014.
“I really liked the business,” said Moore. “I enjoy the customers; I enjoy the people. My other companies are not local retail-type businesses with a presence in the local community. Here I see members of the community every day. They’re customers, they’re friends and I enjoy that a lot.”
Wells River Chevrolet is also preparing itself for the future including electric vehicles (EV).
“We have just recently become EV certified with Chevrolet so we will soon have charging stations installed and hopefully within the next few months we’ll have our first electric vehicles on the lot to sell.”
In addition to buying used cars, selling new and cars and trucks and providing top level vehicle reconditioning, maintenance and repair work, Wells River Chevrolet is also deeply involved in the local community.
From music and the arts to youth sports and other community events and activities.
“We support local,” said Moore. “That’s what we’ve always done and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”
