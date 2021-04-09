WGSB Promotes Crocker To Head of Finance Department

James E. Graham, president and chief executive officer of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank, announced Wednesday the promotion of Amy Crocker to Vice President of Finance and Treasurer. Crocker assumes management of the bank’s finance department following the retirement of Marsha Gingue, vice president and chief financial officer.
Crocker has been with the bank for 20 twenty years and has served in many capacities. She joined WGSB in 2000 as a teller after college. In 2006, she transferred to the finance department, where she earned a number of promotions and new roles. In January 2019, she was promoted to assistant vice president and controller.
Crocker is a graduate of Champlain College with a degree in business administration. She is also a 2020 graduate of the New England School for Financial Studies, a two-year program that focuses on financial management, technology, lending, marketing, and other strategic industry issues in the banking and other financial services industries. She lives in North Haverhill with her husband, Todd, and daughters, Abigail and Morgan.
“We are very pleased to have Amy take over management of the bank’s finance department,” said Jim Graham. “She has the knowledge and skills necessary to assume responsibility for the financial management of the bank, its holding company, and all related reporting, and her attention to detail and quality work will ensure the Finance Department continues to be a great benefit to all departments that rely on it for guidance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.