Wheelock Named New Nurse At Groveton Elementary

GROVETON, N.H. — Groveton Elementary School recently announced the addition of Mrs. Lisa Wheelock to its staff as school nurse for the 2022-23 school year.
Wheelock was born and raised in Groveton and together with her husband raised their own family here. “Both of her sons passed through the hallways at Groveton Elementary School, so Lisa is very familiar with our building and community,” said SAU 58 Superintendent Ronna HasBrouck. “As a nurse for many years, she has always worked in the local areas caring for people of the surrounding communities.”
Most recently Wheelock has been a school nurse in SAU 36 and is currently helping out at Littleton Regional Healthcare for the summer. She started her transition to GES nurse this past spring when she spent time with retiring nurse Sue Peel, to get up to speed on the particulars of GES. She is a lover of dogs, coffee, motorcycle riding, and especially watching her boys play basketball.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.