Wheelock Named New Nurse At Groveton Elementary
Buy Now

Lisa Wheelock

GROVETON, N.H. — Groveton Elementary School recently announced the addition of Mrs. Lisa Wheelock to its staff as school nurse for the 2022-23 school year.

Wheelock was born and raised in Groveton and together with her husband raised their own family here. “Both of her sons passed through the hallways at Groveton Elementary School, so Lisa is very familiar with our building and community,” said SAU 58 Superintendent Ronna HasBrouck. “As a nurse for many years, she has always worked in the local areas caring for people of the surrounding communities.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.