The Vermont Council on Rural Development celebrated last month the graduation of 11 local leaders from the Climate Catalysts Leadership Program’s inaugural class. The program brings together people from all walks of life and all Vermont corners to build peer connections, strengthen leadership skills, and receive support in developing a local project or initiative.

There were five sessions, the first of which was held in-person, January in Montpelier. The rest of the sessions were held online due to Covid-19, which led to the final session and graduation on Oct. 29.

