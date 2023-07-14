Whitefield Bank Promotes Larcomb

WHITEFIELD, N.H. — Bank of New Hampshire has promoted Charles Larcomb to Manager of the Whitefield office.
“Working alongside Charles for the past few years has been a joy. His long-standing commitment and invaluable contributions have made him an indispensable member of our team, and we are excited to offer him a well-deserved promotion,” said bank vice president Tony Ilacqua.
In his role as banking office manager, Larcomb will be responsible for the management of the office’s deposit portfolio, customer relationship management, new business development and community engagement. He will also oversee all daily operations of the office.
Larcomb joined Bank of New Hampshire in March 2017. As an active-duty veteran of the Air Force, he has honed his leadership and organizational skills, and has gained invaluable experience in team building, problem-solving, and decision-making. “Charles’ expertise spans across multiple industries, allowing him to bring a unique perspective and innovative solutions to any challenge he faces,” stated bank VP Tony Ilacqua. “He is dedicated to his role, providing excellent customer service, growing the Whitefield office and contributing to the overall success of the bank.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.