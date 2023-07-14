Whitefield Bank Promotes Larcomb

Charles Larcomb, new office manager for Bank of New Hampshire’s Whitefield office.

WHITEFIELD, N.H. — Bank of New Hampshire has promoted Charles Larcomb to Manager of the Whitefield office.

“Working alongside Charles for the past few years has been a joy. His long-standing commitment and invaluable contributions have made him an indispensable member of our team, and we are excited to offer him a well-deserved promotion,” said bank vice president Tony Ilacqua.

