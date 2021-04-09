WMCC Buys Building In Littleton

LITTLETON, N.H. — White Mountains Community College (WMCC) recently purchased the building it had been leasing with eyes on future expansion that it hopes will bring increased college programming and workforce development offerings. While Berlin will remain the location of WMCC’s main campus, this step helps the college serve citizens and the business community in the western part of the North Country, said WMCC President Charles Lloyd.
On March 31, the college purchased the Paul McGoldrick Learning Center on Union Street in Littleton. The building, formerly known as the Littleton Area Learning Center, was renamed two years ago to honor Paul McGoldrick’s deep involvement and philanthropy in the community.
“We’re excited about taking ownership of this building, which was once the headquarters of Littleton Coin and Stamp and now proudly honors Paul McGoldrick,” Lloyd said. “Melanie Robbins has done a great job leading the academic center and helping the college grow to support the education and training needs of this region. We have some big ideas and initial plans to continue to grow high-demand programs that will in turn help the region prosper.”
With the purchase, WMCC is embarking on a renovation. Preliminary goals include replacing the aged HVAC system, adding insulation and upgrading the building exterior. From the programmatic side, WMCC is seeking funding to build advanced technology space to provide a modern lab for the Diesel Heavy Equipment Technology program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.