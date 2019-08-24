Patty Vaughn, Head Librarian at Woodsville Free Library, will be leaving that position on Aug. 30 after 19 months of service. Vaughn moved here from Virginia a few years ago where she had worked at the University of Virginia’s Academic Library. She became Woodsville’s Head Librarian in January 2018, but family connections in Virginia require her to return.
During her short tenure, Vaughn has established friendships with many patrons, learning their reading proclivities and recommending books and new authors for their pleasure. She established the Story Time program at the library for children attending the local Head Start Program—12 to 15 young eager readers would attend once a month until this Summer’s vacation. And, importantly to our library, Patty took on the task of “weeding” the library’s collections to make room for new, more current materials.
Vaughn will be succeeded by Frank Moulton, who started as Assistant Librarian in October 2018. Moulton has worked in academic and local libraries most of his career all over the country. He is currently working at the Woodsville Library as well as the Athenaeum in St Johnsbury. The library is in the process of hiring a part-time assistant.
