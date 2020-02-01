WOODSVILLE — Rhonda Caswell, Vice President, Retail and Human Resources Officer at Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank announced a recent hiring and two promotions.

Kimberley Ryan was hired as Assistant Vice President & Branch Administration Officer. She will provide support and oversight for WGSB’s nine banking offices and will support a variety of employee training and customer service initiatives. She will work from the Littleton, Meadow Street office.

