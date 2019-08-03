Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Names Newest Member Of Loan Team

WOODSVILLE, N.H. — Daniel Stannard, executive vice president and senior lending officer of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank, recently announced the hiring of Stefanie Gulick of Thetford as vice president, Loan and Credit Administration officer. Gulick’s responsibilities include supervision and support of the bank’s Loan Operations Department, commercial credit staff, and full-time commercial lending assistants, as well as management of the bank’s loan origination platform.
Gulick joins Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank from Ledyard National Bank where she was vice president and Commercial Credit manager for the past 10 years. Her prior banking experience includes work as a commercial credit analyst and in retail branch banking.
She is a graduate of Bentley College (University) with a bachelor of science degree in Economics and Finance, and a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking. She is a first-year graduate student at the Barret School of Banking and has completed many banking related certificate and other programs.
In addition to her professional work, Gulick is an active volunteer, sharing her time and talents with a number of area organizations. She is treasurer of the Upper Valley Habitat for Humanity, Board chair for the Orford Funds for Excellence Committee, and a member of the Thetford Youth Recreation Committee and VT Women in Leadership Planning Committee. She lives in Thetford with her husband, Shaun, and two children.
“Stefanie is a very talented, bright, and energetic person,” said Stannard. “This new position is a great opportunity for her to grow in her career and a great opportunity for us to learn from the skills she will bring to the bank. We welcome her experience and consider her addition to our team a real asset to WGSB and our customers.”
Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank is headquartered in Woodsville, with banking offices locally in Woodsville, Lisbon, Littleton, Lancaster and Franconia.
