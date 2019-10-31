Woodsville Guaranty Savings Banks Announces Promotion

Stefanie Gulick, Vice President, Loan & Credit Administration Officer at Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank announced the promotion of Kaila DeCaro to Credit Analyst - Small Business Lending. In her new position, DeCaro will be responsible for the underwriting of small business loans, to expedite the bank’s small business lending process for businesses and entrepreneurs.
DeCaro joined WGSB as a teller in the fall of 2011 and quickly added Customer Service Representative to her role. In 2014, she transferred to the Consumer Lending Department where she helped process and service consumer loans and provided support to customers. Since 2016, she has worked as a Commercial Loan Assistant, helping commercial lenders and their customers before, during, and after loan closings. She also played an integral role in the development of the bank’s new online lending platform, which helps streamline the loan data and document collection process for customers and their lenders.
“Kaila is a highly-motivated, detail-oriented, energetic person, all qualities that make her the perfect fit for this new position,” said Gulick. “As an SBA Preferred Lender, small business owners and entrepreneurs count on us for fast turnaround of their loan requests, so having Kaila focused on this part of the process will be a real asset to our customers.”
DeCaro has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Vermont and has completed a variety of additional coursework in accounting and financial statement analysis. She lives in St. Johnsbury, Vermont with her husband, Nick, and children, Emerson, 4 and Bryce, 1. She loves to cook and watch the Blacklist, and as a mom of two little ones, she also loves to go to the grocery store…by herself.
Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank is a New Hampshire state-chartered savings bank headquartered in Woodsville, with nine banking offices in the communities of Woodsville, Piermont, Lisbon, Littleton, Lancaster, Plymouth, and Franconia.
