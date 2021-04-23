Woodsville Savings Bank Hires Sarah Desrochers

Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank recently announced the hiring of Sarah Desrochers as vice president and commercial loan officer. Desrochers joins the Littleton office to manage commercial loan relationships throughout northern New Hampshire and northeastern Vermont.
She joins WGSB from Passumpsic Savings Bank where she served as vice president of commercial banking since 2007. She was responsible for the management and growth of the bank’s New Hampshire commercial loan market, including commercial real estate, construction loans, and commercial, industrial, and municipal financing. Prior to joining Passumpsic, was with Connecticut River Bank since 1998, and in retail and loan processing at Peoples Bank of Littleton.
She is currently chair of the Weeks Medical Center Board of Trustees, a member of the Board of Trustees of North Country Healthcare, and a loan committee member for Coös Economic Development Corporation. Desrochers and her husband, Mark, live in Sugar Hill and have two adult daughters.
“Sarah is a talented lender, skilled at addressing her customers’ overall cash management needs, and a very positive person,” said WGSB executive vice president Daniel Stannard. “She will be a strong addition to an already accomplished team and a real asset to our customers and bank.”
