Woodsville Teacher Jill Nichols Wins Jobs for America Award
Mrs. Jill Nichols accepts her Jobs foe America's Graduates (JAG) plaque from Nick Resca, executive director of New Hampshire JAG.

WOODSVILLE, N.H. — Woodsville High School’s Mrs. Jill Nichols has been awarded the prestigious High Performer Award from New Hampshire JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) and the National Board of Directors.

“This accolade is a testament to her dedication and unwavering commitment to supporting and empowering students,” said JAG executive director Nick Resca in presenting the award. “In addition to this esteemed recognition, Mrs. Nichols has been promoted to Senior Career Specialist. This promotion reflects her excellent work and potential for making an even more substantial impact.”

