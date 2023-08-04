Woodsville Teacher Jill Nichols Wins Jobs for America Award

WOODSVILLE, N.H. — Woodsville High School’s Mrs. Jill Nichols has been awarded the prestigious High Performer Award from New Hampshire JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) and the National Board of Directors.
“This accolade is a testament to her dedication and unwavering commitment to supporting and empowering students,” said JAG executive director Nick Resca in presenting the award. “In addition to this esteemed recognition, Mrs. Nichols has been promoted to Senior Career Specialist. This promotion reflects her excellent work and potential for making an even more substantial impact.”
Mrs. Nichols was presented with her award by Nick Resca, Executive Director of New Hampshire JAG.
“We are exceptionally proud to have Mrs. Nichols as part of our team,” Resca said. “Her dedication to her work and unwavering commitment to empowering students truly sets her apart. Her determination and ability to make a meaningful impact inspire us daily. With her ongoing contributions, we do not doubt that she will continue to elevate our mission and bring about even more positive change.
“Please join us in congratulating Mrs. Nichols on her well-deserved accolade and promotion.”
New Hampshire JAG is a state affiliate of the national Jobs for America’s Graduates program. It is a dedicated program for youth seeking to maximize their high school education and pursue career and postsecondary educational interests.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.