WREN Announces Pam Sullivan as New Executive Director

BETHLEHEM, N.H. – The Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network (WREN) announced that Pam Sullivan has been chosen as Executive Director of WREN. Ms. Sullivan brings more than 30 years of business management, fundraising, and strategic marketing experience serving as the founder, president, and creative director of Sullivan Creative.

Headquartered in Concord, Sullivan Creative has been in business for 33 years and has received numerous awards for creative, communication and design excellence, including the prestigious Direct Marketing Association’s ECHO Award. Sullivan will continue to manage the firm on a part-time basis.

