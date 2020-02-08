BETHLEHEM, N.H. — WREN has introduced The HUB, a new community work space within The Gallery at WREN.

The space is available to all participants in WREN’s new membership programs, as well as non-members looking to experience The HUB before they commit to a membership, and day visitors just passing through town. Amenities within The HUB include high speed wireless internet, printers, a small kitchen area, and an inviting meeting space available by reservation. In addition to these offerings, The HUB will also play host to rotating monthly programming, including workshops, lunch meet-ups, one-on-one opportunities with business advisors and mentors, and local networking events.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.