WREN Receives $17,500 Grant For Learning Center

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network (WREN) gratefully accepted a $17,500 grant from the Mascoma Bank Foundation towards the establishment of the WREN Learning Center. Executive Director Pamela Sullivan accepted the check on June 8 from Chad Stearns, assistant vice president at Mascoma Bank.
“We are thrilled to receive these funds from the Mascoma Bank Foundation,” says Sullivan. “Mascoma does such a wonderful job supporting projects that impact our communities. This grant will go a long way in helping us to develop the WREN Learning Center so that we can help local small business owners and budding entrepreneurs get the skills they need to succeed here in the North Country.”
The WREN Learning Center, located on the lower level of WREN’s building on Main Street, will have dedicated space for hands-on, in-person classes and workshops, as well as a state-of-the-art media studio with equipment for photography, videography, audio recording, and content creation. The finished WREN Learning Center and Media Studio is slated to open in 2024.
“Whether you’re just learning the basics of product photography, or you want to start your own podcast, the Media Studio will have what you need to get off the ground,” says Sullivan. “Nothing like it exists in the North Country. It’s going to be a game-changer for WREN, for our members, and for the entire community.”
The Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network (WREN) is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization in Bethlehem, NH founded by local women in 1994.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.