WREN Receives $17,500 Grant For Learning Center

Chad Stearns of Mascoma Bank, and WREN's Pam Sullivan shake hands on the grant awarded to WREN by the bank. (Contributed photo)

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network (WREN) gratefully accepted a $17,500 grant from the Mascoma Bank Foundation towards the establishment of the WREN Learning Center. Executive Director Pamela Sullivan accepted the check on June 8 from Chad Stearns, assistant vice president at Mascoma Bank.

“We are thrilled to receive these funds from the Mascoma Bank Foundation,” says Sullivan. “Mascoma does such a wonderful job supporting projects that impact our communities. This grant will go a long way in helping us to develop the WREN Learning Center so that we can help local small business owners and budding entrepreneurs get the skills they need to succeed here in the North Country.”

