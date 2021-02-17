WREN Receives NH Business Review’s AWE Award

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network (WREN) won NH Business Review’s sixth annual Advocate for Women’s Empowerment Award. It was presented Feb. 11 during a virtual ceremony for NHBR’s 2021 Outstanding Women in Business Awards.
WREN Executive Director Pamela Sullivan accepted the Advocate for Women’s Empowerment (AWE) Award on behalf of the organization. She reflected on the organization’s beginnings, when in 1994, WREN began as “an ambitious plan” by its three co-founders “to start an eight-month training and support program to assist 12 low- to moderate-income women in achieving their dreams of business ownership. By the spring of 1995, these WREN pioneers were operating their own enterprises.”
The theme of community resonated throughout the AWE award presentation, as well as Sullivan’s speech. “In the North Country we are all about community, and WREN is so grateful to be part of it,” she said. “This gratitude is part of everyday life at WREN and shows itself in a variety of ways, including rising to the challenges of the pandemic over the past year.”
While the pandemic’s ongoing impacts are still unfolding, Sullivan acknowledged that “it was quite clear [that] WREN was needed now more than ever” by small business owners in the region.
In her closing remarks, Sullivan reiterated WREN’s purpose, as well as its power to bring about positive change for small business owners. “We are resilient. We are WREN, and we are North Country Strong. Thanks to the recognition of NHBR and the AWE Award, WREN will continue to serve its valuable mission under an even brighter spotlight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.