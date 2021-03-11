WREN Springs Into Another Season Of Learning

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Spring is just around the corner, and with it, the latest round of online classes hosted by the Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network (WREN).
WREN’s latest roundup of online courses is designed with the ambitious entrepreneur in mind. Of particular note this season is WREN’s brand-new Spring Small Business Series, “Seedling to Start Up.”
This four-part online series kicks off with a free information session scheduled for Tuesday, March 30 from 6-6:45 p.m. During this brief introduction, instructor Mary Secor will give potential class participants a sneak peek at the course content that will be reviewed over four weeks.
“Seedling to Start Up” is a user-friendly business and product development course designed to help prospective or current business owners as they plan a strategic path forward, even in light of the unpredictability of the current pandemic. Indeed, adaptability is a cornerstone of the curriculum found in “Seedling to Start Up.” Class topics will include conducting an initial assessment, developing operating assumptions based on changing and emerging conditions, and creating a compelling elevator pitch. As the Spring Small Business Series continues, participants will discover the process of using market research to test and validate a business/product/idea, and learn how to prepare for the successful opening/reopening of their businesses by developing appropriate policies and procedures and monitoring Key Performance Indicators (KPI).
Secor is excited to bring her expertise to this new schedule of classes at WREN. She has over 20 years of experience in developing and delivering educational programs and workshops for academic, nonprofit, and for-profit organizations, and has specialized in facilitating strategic business planning workshops and guiding collegiate entrepreneurship programs. WREN’s Spring Small Business Series serves as an opportunity for Secor to make her mark in the North Country, and she joins a host of other instructors ready to assist small business owners and lifetime learners.
This season, WREN’s online programming includes everything from a 2-part Canva graphic design series to “The Musts of Email Marketing”, “Shooting Short Videos on Your iPhone or Android”, and a variety of coursework related to QuickBooks, Pinterest, digital marketing, managing online reviews, and more.
All classes are free to Community Development Block (CDBG) grant recipients. Visit wrenworks.org/classes-events/ for more information.
CDBG Microenterprise Grant Program: WREN currently has spots available in its CDBG Microenterprise Grant Program. This grant program enables low- to moderate-income recipients to access all of WREN’s amenities free of charge, including online classes, 1-on-1 technical assistance with industry experts from a variety of professional fields, and market access through Local Works Marketplace. Small business owners are encouraged to apply at wrenworks.org/grants.
