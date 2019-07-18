ACT Speaker Talks Dragonflies In Sugar Hill On July 19

SUGAR HILL, N.H. – Dragonflies are not only beautiful, with a wide range of colors and markings, but they’re taking a bite out of the biting insect population, chowing down on midges and mosquitoes, along with pretty much anything else they can catch.
Discover, or learn more about, the wide and wondrous world of dragonflies in the region at Sugar Hill’s Crapo Building on Friday, July 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust (ACT) partnered with the Richardson Memorial Library.
The special guest speaker will be Carl Martland, a founding member of ACT and an avid amateur naturalist. Martland will share his latest photographs of the dragonflies and damselflies found in the area, explain why they are important, and give tips on where to find them in your own backyard.
This presentation is updated from last year’s event and will have new and exciting reports of the latest species spotted. Part of ACT’s monthly speaker series this event is free and open to the public, although donations are welcome and accepted. The program is geared toward adults and older children, but all are welcome.
Save your spot by pre-registering at act-nh.org/education-events. Everyone who pre-registers is entered to win a door prize.
The Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust inspires and leads private, voluntary action to conserve land the North Country loves. Learn more and become a member at act-nh.org or by calling 603-823-7777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.