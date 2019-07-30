Addiction Hurts: Find Help and Hope At Seminar In Littleton On Saturday

LITTLETON, NH — Addiction Hurts: Resources for People & Families Struggling with Drug and Alcohol Dependency is a free seminar open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 3, at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Littleton. Community leaders in Substance Use Disorder (SUD) are coming together for a panel discussion with information for people experiencing difficulties due to substances, families and friends of people with problems, as well as professionals or public officials who want to learn more about the scope of the addiction crisis and the availability of community resources.
The 90-minute panel will be moderated by Karen Moore, OTR and Mental Health specialist. Panel guests include Don Monahan, a veteran, 34-years sober, who has lost two sons to the opioid crisis. He brings a personal story of hope.
Additional panelists include Heidi Ballentine from the Wellness and Recovery Model Program at the North Country Health Consortium; Matt Buteau, a Recovery and Prevention specialist; and Angel Smith, team leader at the Peer Support Center.
This workshop is part of the Healthy Living Seminars being offered as a community service from April to October on the first Saturdays of the month by All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 35 School St. in Littleton, together with the Littleton Community Center. Everyone is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.