LITTLETON, N.H. — A group of area churches is inviting the public to come together in prayer supporting the people of Ukraine on Sunday, March 13, at the First Congregational Church of Littleton, located on Main St.
Beginning at 3 p.m., clergy and laity, with area musicians, will lead a time of prayer and song. The service is organized by Robert Owen Williams, Franconia Community Church; Fr. Curtis Metzger, All Saint’s Episcopal; Rev. Phil Polemus, First United Methodist of Littleton; Rev. Lyn Winter, Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry and Bath Congregational; and Mary Menzies of First Congregational of Littleton. The leadership of the planned program will include clergy, laity, and area musicians. The focus will be prayer for the people of that country and their safety and well being, and that peace would reign in the region.
Free-will donations will be collected and sent to the International Red Cross for efforts there in Ukraine and on its border.
