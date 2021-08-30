BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Bethlehem Library received nearly $3,000 in grant funding this summer, which according to library director Laura Clerkin helped support efforts to introduce new items to patrons. “These items help the many groups that use our community room, as well as items focusing on early childhood education. We are very grateful to receive this grant,” Clerkin said.
First, the library purchased a Meeting Owl, a device to help the library offer hybrid in-person/virtual programs and meetings. The Owl contains a 360 degree camera, mic, and speaker. Using any video conferencing app, people can join a meeting virtually, while seeing and hearing all in-person attendees. The Owl is motion and voice activated to focus on the speaker in the room.
Learning kits were purchased for parents and caregivers of toddlers and preschoolers. Each kit has thematic books, toys and activity cards for adults to engage their children. For example, the Move and Go pack includes a chunky puzzle, a wooden car toy, a board book, and eight family engagement activity cards. “These kits support children’s social and emotional development, while helping the adults to participate with them,” Clerkin noted. Other kits include two KinderMusik kits with books, musical instruments, and music paired with 100 activities.
Sensory tables were also purchased. These tables can be filled with water or sand or other items for sensory play. Active play essentials include a parachute, jump ropes, and scarves, which will be used during Preschool Story Time.
Behind the library, an outdoor musical instrument is being installed. The Calypso Quatro Post, with four rainbow-colored chimes, will be used for sensory play programs. Staff recently participated in Reimagining School Readiness training, which will help the library create educational preschool programs. “The Calypso Post helps with motor skills and coordination, as well as focusing on play, one of the key findings for school readiness,” Clerkin added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.