Two of MAC’s artists are now being featured in the Downstairs Gallery at the MAC Center for the Arts in Newport. The public is invited to take a look at Big & Small, a mixed media exhibition, created by Bradleigh Stockwell and John Rowe.
Nothing is predictable with any artist and both Stockwell and Rowe live up to that in many ways, creating work of imagination, skill and quality. Their visions are very different, but the exhibit works well in that difference, because both artists see their world through many lenses … in Stockwell’s case literally, in photographs using earlier methods and vintage cameras, as well as sculpted panels and oil painting. Rowe’s work is consistently contemporary in feel and image, his graphic arts skills evident in the very wide net he casts on his subject matter from portraits to landscape and much else besides.. Their exhibition contains surprises, as well with their paintings of the Northeast Kingdom.
Stockwell lives in Newport. His works were created during the first half of this year. They are a sort of Vermont symphony in four movements. The first is a large Newport landscape, a four-foot-square oil painting titled “Autumn/Automne.” The second movement is 24 photographs titled “The Blue Kingdom.” They are photos taken in Orleans County — mostly Newport. They are handmade cyanotypes, a process from the early 1800s requiring 45-minute exposures. Next are “The Beethoven Nine” — nine wood and plaster works recognizing the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth. The final work is a massive abstract work, 10-feet-wide on pine panels with metal leaf. Painted deep blue using a special hue created by Stockwell and named Memphremagog Blue, it is titled “In Memoriam: The Year 2020.”
A creator at heart since his childhood, Rowe has been digging in the backyard, to building forts in the woods, and has always loved to make things. This creative drive has seen many twists and turns through the years bringing him to where he is today. With influences from skateboard culture, graffiti, rap and punk rock, Rowe sees the beauty in old, broken, gritty things. This can be seen in lots of his work and creations. Rowe loves to explore different media from building custom furniture to painting delicate watercolors. More recently, he has been working in larger formats than his usual smaller sizes and has been exploring work on canvas up to 6 feet in width.
This free exhibition will remain at MAC for several months.
