The Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program (VT UCF) recently announced the recipients of its 2020 Vermont Tree Stewards Awards.
These tree champions were recognized for their commitment and dedication to protecting and preserving their community’s forests and trees. They will be formally honored at an Arbor Day event this fall.
Tom Gray, a member of the Bradford Conservation Commission for the past 12 years, was this year’s recipient of the Unsung Hero Award. He was recognized for his many years of service in the 507-acre Wright’s Mountain and Devil’s Den Town Forest including trail construction and maintenance and repairs to a forest cabin. He has served as an ambassador for the town forest, leading public walks and guiding youth volunteers in building and grooming trails.
VT UCF is a partnership between University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. Learn more at www.vtcommunityforestry.org. For more information on this year’s Vermont Tree Steward Award recipients, visit go.uvm.edu/tsa.
