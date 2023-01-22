“Just to sort of get the conversation going and get an idea of what options are available,” said Berg. “We sort of start from there, building the menu.”
Three Ponds restaurant is known for its specialty sandwiches. But that’s not all that’s available for weddings.
You can also order buffet-style food layouts.
“We do have a few different set menus that we’ll offer for wedding catering which ranges from your traditional beef, chicken and veggie options and we can also do more of a barbecue style,” said Berg. “We’ll let our clients kind of design the menu. And we can kind of offer whatever folks want.”
Much of the Three Ponds food and ingredients come directly from the local area.
“The vibe of our events - being very Vermont focused - is that our food is also very locally focused,” said Berg. “We’re able to source from so many local farms so that’s definitely a big aspect of the catering that we do.”
Three Ponds catering also offers bartending for weddings and will even rent out their restaurant dining room for special events.
