Bunnell Named JAKES Volunteer of the Year

Rocky Bunnell, of Monroe, N.H., received the JAKES (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship) Volunteer of the Year award during the National Wild Turkey Federation convention held in Nashville, Tenn.
For more than 20 years, Bunnell has hosted a JAKES Day in his community, introducing thousands of youth to the outdoors. The North County Long Spurs NWTF Club JAKES Day is one of the country’s longest running outreach events, thanks to the efforts of Bunnell.
He coordinates all aspects of the event, working with local businesses to help defray the cost of food and recruiting new volunteers to keep the programming new and exciting. Bunnell works with state game agencies to request help in obtaining fish to stock in a pond on his property so youth can take part in a fishing derby.
