ST. JOHNSBURY — Caledonia CAC has been awarded accreditation by the National Children’s Alliance following an extensive application and site review process.
As the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers (CAC) across the country, National Children’s Alliance awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers responding to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient, and put the needs of child victims of abuse first. Accreditation is the highest level of membership with National Children’s Alliance and denotes excellence in service provision.
Accredited CACs must undergo a accreditation process every five years to ensure that best practices are continually being applied. With accreditation standards being updated in 2010, accreditation this year reflects Caledonia CAC’s commitment to providing evidence-based methods practice.
Caledonia Special Investigations Unit, Inc. was founded as a nonprofit corporation in 2011 with a purpose to bring together investigators and service providers who deal with victims of interpersonal violence to work together and reduce victim trauma within the system while holding offenders accountable. In 2013, the Board of Directors elected to develop a children’s advocacy center to better meet the special needs of child victims. As part of that goal, the Board began the process of seeking accreditation. Caledonia CAC serves the communities of Caledonia and Essex counties. As an Accredited member of National Children’s Alliance, Caledonia CAC is dedicated to providing comprehensive, coordinated and compassionate services to victims of child abuse.
National Children’s Alliance awards Accredited Membership based on a CAC’s compliance with 10 national standards of accreditation to ensure effective, efficient and consistent delivery of services to child abuse victims. Accredited members must utilize a functioning and effective Multidisciplinary team approach to work collaboratively in child abuse investigation, prosecution and treatment. National Children’s Alliance also considers standards regarding a center’s cultural competency and diversity, forensic interviews, victim support and advocacy, medical evaluation, therapeutic intervention, and child focused setting.
“Accreditation tells the world that the children in Caledonia and Essex counties are the center of our actions while we focus on the behaviors of those accused of child sexual and physical abuse. It means we demonstrated that all the investigating, prosecuting, and victim service organizations that come into contact with child victims and their non-offending family members will be treated with care and respect,” said the Executive Director Christopher St. Cyr.
“Caledonia CAC is to be commended for its continued commitment to effectively serve victims of child abuse. As the national association and accrediting body for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country, our goal is to ensure that every victim of child abuse has access to high quality services that result from professional collaboration. By requiring Accredited Centers to undergo re-accreditation every five years, we ensure that evidence-based practices are being implemented and the highest quality of service is being provided,” remarked Teresa Huizar, executive director of National Children’s Alliance.
For more information about Caledonia CAC, visit caledoniasiu.org.
Caledonia CAC will hold a celebration of its Accreditation on Wednesday, Jan. 22 starting at 4:30-6 p.m. in the Gallery Building at 36 Eastern Ave. A program will be held beginning with a short history of CAC, Caledonia CAC and guest speaker Marc Metayer, manager of the Vermont Special Investigation Units Grant Board. Other recognitions will take place and light refreshments will be served.
