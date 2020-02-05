ST. JOHNSBURY — Local arts organizations are gearing up for National Poetry Month in April. Catamount Arts is taking submissions now for PoemTown St. Johnsbury, the month-long poetry celebration best known for pasting poetry on the doors and windows of local businesses. This year’s theme is “The View from Here.”
A collaboration among Catamount Arts, the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, and the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, PoemTown St. Johnsbury is a satellite site for Montpelier’s PoemCity, formerly known as Poetry Alive!, which is celebrating its 11th year. In addition to posting poems on public places, PoemTown St. Johnsbury will schedule a full month of related events including writing workshops, movie screenings, readings, slams and more.
Organizers encourage poets of all ages to submit one or two original poems relating to this year’s theme: The View from Here. No experience is necessary, and anyone is welcome to submit. “We are open to Vermont writers of any age, not just published poets,” said Catamount Arts Education Director Anne Campbell. “We are particularly interested in the voices of Northeast Kingdom poets.”
Poems must be submitted to Catamount Arts by midnight on Feb. 29. Poems must conform to submission guidelines, which are posted on the Catamount Arts website (www.catamountarts.org) and may also be picked up at the Catamount Arts box office, St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, and the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center.
Information about the full schedule of PoemTown St. Johnsbury events will be announced as April draws nearer. For more information about poetry submissions specifically, contact Campbell at Catamount Arts at 802-748-2600, ext. 109, or visit www.catamountarts.org.
