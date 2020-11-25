ST. JOHNSBURY — Bidding is live at the annual Catamount Arts Benefit Auction, online at www.catamountarts.org for the first time in its 36-year history. Over 200 items and services, all donated, will be auctioned off for the arts center’s biggest annual fundraiser, now through 10 p.m. EST, Dec. 5.
Shifting an event of this size entirely online while maintaining safe social distancing practices wasn’t easy. It takes a sizeable, hardworking team of staffers and volunteers to solicit and safely collect items for auction, but that’s only the beginning. Auction Coordinator Sarah Amos converted Catamount’s Fried Family Gallery, closed to the public since March due to COVID, to a donation-processing center and photography studio, where she works long hours alone pulling it all together.
“Putting the site together, photographing all the items, editing those photos, and compiling all the descriptions was a huge challenge,” says Amos, “but definitely rewarding.”
Hours into the event, auction aficionados don’t seem the least bit put off the by the online format. “I’m so excited to see all the bidding activity that’s already happening on the first day,” Amos says. “We have everything from 6-night deluxe staycation packages with massages and chef-prepared meals, to vintage mink coats, to virtual zoom experiences! Books, art, toys, gift certificates, clothing, jewelry, there’s really something for everyone.”
Year after year, the Catamount Auction provides one-stop holiday shopping that does double duty: satisfying everyone on your list while giving back to the community. If you’re a donor (or in the market for a business sponsorship), the Auction does triple duty, publicizing your business (and its generosity) by introducing your wares and services to new customers.
This year’s hot auction items include Burke season passes, a private dance party with Tritium Well on Catamount’s mobile stage at Whitehill Farm, a daylong cross-country adventure with gourmet campfire lunch, and a Whirligig Brewing tasting tour. New to the auction are virtual visits, performances, and Q&As with such notables as author Reeve Lindbergh, Broadway star Ray Walker, and Erica Heilman, producer of the nationally recognized podcast, Rumble Strip.
Other experiential items include lessons (watercolor painting, wooden spoon-making, alpine skiing, belly dance, karate and music); getaways (Cape Cod, the Mountain View Resort, Lake Morey, and more); and recreational activities (snowmobile tours, canoe rentals, and passes to museums, gyms, and country clubs).
Tangible items include antiques, furniture, knitwear, outdoor and athletic gear, pottery, and of course fine art ranging from photography, woodcut prints and painting, including limited edition Will Moses prints and an oil painting by Patty Mucha. Gift certificates have been donated by many area shops and restaurants and include services for landscaping, reiki, acupuncture, and wilderness athlete training.
Auction items include “Buy It Now” options for bidders willing to pay a premium in exchange for avoiding a bidding war. The morning the auction opened, several items sold to “Buy It Now” bidders almost immediately, even as Amos was still loading donations to the site.
“Seeing it all come together,” Amos says, “the visual of all those community members and businesses that went out of their way to contribute to our auction — even though times are tough right now — makes me glow with pride for our generous community.” Catamount’s Annual Benefit Auction, online at www.catamountarts.org, is open for bidding now through 10 p.m., Dec. 5.
