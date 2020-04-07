For Catholics, Holy Week is the culmination of the liturgical year. It contains the three holiest days of the year: the Sacred Triduum; when Catholics celebrate the Lord’s Paschal Mystery; His Passion, Death and Resurrection. Holy Week offers us, through an intense time of prayer and devotion, a way to participate in the Lord’s saving work. The Triduum begins on Thursday, April 9, with the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper and ends on Sunday, April 12, evening with the celebration of Easter Vespers (Evening Prayer).
“Holy Week is particularly sacred for Catholics, and the closing of all the churches [because of the COVID-19 pandemic] makes it challenging for many of us to celebrate the Sacred Triduum while in isolation,” said Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne. “That is why my staff and I have created multiple Holy Week engagement opportunities on digital media as a way to unite us all until our doors can open again and we are able to celebrate the Eucharist together with an abundance of gratitude and joy.”
Holy Week Schedule:
Most events below will be on diocesan live-stream and can be viewed www.vermontcatholic.org/tvmass and www.facebook.com/DioBurlington
• Palm Sunday, 10 a.m. Mass — diocesan live-stream;
• Holy Thursday, 7 p.m. Mass — diocesan live-stream;
• Good Friday, 3 p.m. Solemn Celebration of the Lord’s Passion — diocesan live-stream;
• Easter Vigil (Saturday), 7 p.m. Mass — diocesan live-stream;
• Easter Sunday, 10 a.m. Mass — diocesan Live-stream;
• Easter Sunday Vespers, 4 p.m. Evening Prayer — www.vermontcatholic.org/events and www.facebook.com/DioBurlington.
For worship aids and additional resources and activities visit: www.vermontcatholic.org/holyweek
