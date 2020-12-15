WATERBURY — Cobleigh Public Library, in Lyndonville, was one of 12 rural libraries to recently receive grant funding from the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF).
Cabot Public Library and Weeks Memorial Library, in Lancaster, N.H., also were awarded grants. Weeks was one of three New Hampshire recipients among the 12.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, public libraries have stepped up to the challenge of providing reading materials and other resources to their patrons.
“Libraries are so much more than just books; they’re community centers, particularly in small rural communities, and are more important than ever while communities can’t come together,” CLiF Program Director Meredith Scott stated.
CLiF partners with rural libraries in Vermont and New Hampshire towns with populations of 5,000 or less. The CLiF Rural Libraries grant provides public libraries with new children’s and young adult books, new books for the local elementary school, two storytelling events (virtual or outdoor-and-distanced), and funds for special programs.
“CLiF is pleased to support rural public libraries as they experiment with ways to fulfill their important role as a community hub, even while working within COVID restrictions,” Scott remarked. “With a partnership between schools, public libraries, and CLiF, we can inspire students to read and write.”
Each of the 12 libraries will kick off the Rural Libraries grant this fall with a fun (virtual or distanced) storytelling session at the local elementary school. The program will conclude with another storytelling event and book giveaway in the spring.
