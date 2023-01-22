Sara and Jeremy Broe didn’t meet by accident.
Good friends of the couple got up to some matchmaking, and ended hosting a dinner party where the pair met without knowing the table was set with more than just the food.
“We were offered to be set up, and we both were like, ‘Oh no, we’re not interested in being set up,’” Sara shared about how the couple - who live on Jeremy’s family’s property at the Vermont Reindeer Farm - first met one another.
She said, “We were invited to dinner under the guise that it was just going to be my friend and her fiancé.”
“He also got tricked into going over for dinner!”
Sara’s friend’s intuition about Jeremy being the guy for her turned out to be spot-on.
“We ended up being there and after that we made plans and probably against my better judgment, I let him take me to his family’s farm … at night … in the woods … in the dark!” Sara shared. She said she already knew that Jeremy was a teacher at the local high school’s building trades program, and his reputation for being a good guy worth getting to know preceded him; she wasn’t worried about him being a serial killer despite the ominous setting and time of day for their first solo date, she shared with a laugh!
Sara said, “I figured I was in safe hands since we were set up by friends,” plus, knowing his responsible job in the community as a respected teacher, she said, “he can’t be a serial killer,” she thought. She soon learned the couple, who each came into the relationship with a child from previous relationships, shared values and things quickly became serious.
Joining Families
Sara and Jeremy now have three children, including Mason, 13, Lenyx, 8, and the son they now have together, their youngest, 2-year-old Warren, who was born on Sara’s birthday.
On Warren’s first birthday, just before the clock struck midnight (Sara has never really liked her own birthday but now that she shares it with her son, it’s more special, she shared), Jeremy finally got around to proposing to her, she said. It was 11:58 p.m. when he proposed.
The couple met in the summer of 2017 and were married in June of 2022.
“It took him only five years to propose!” said Sara. She said when Jeremy invited her to move in with him, onto the Broe family land that has been in his family for generations, giving up her little apartment, she was hesitant, in case “things go south,” but they did not.
Sara, who is 27, and Jeremy, who will be 38 in February, have made a life together that they love, and are raising three beautiful kids together, she shared.
Of Jeremy’s strike of midnight proposal on her 25th birthday, she said, “It was not anything big or exaggerated, but it was sweet, and he’s got very good taste in jewelry!”
Planning The Ceremony
The couple were married on the Broe family land, upon which her in-laws operate the beloved Vermont Reindeer Farm. She said her mother-in-law, Pauline Broe, was incredibly helpful with the wedding planning, tending to all the edibles, which was a huge contribution. Other family and friends also assisted the couple with pieces of the planning, and Sara’s main advice to couples planning a wedding is this one word: delegate.
Jeremy built a pavilion for shade for the big day, and it was good he had, it was a very hot day, June 25, 2022.
“I always wanted to be a June bride,” said Sara, saying they chose a date in late June so that they would be safely past any snow day makeups for the kids’ school schedules, as well as Jeremy’s as a teacher.
She had given Jeremy a choice of June 18 or 25 and immediately chose the 25th; the couple are big softball players and his number is 52, and hers is the reverse of her husband’s numbers, 25, she said. Jeremy chose the 25th because of that, saying, “I’ll be able to remember it easier!”
The couple had a guest list that topped 300, and not everyone could make it, but many did, with lots of people traveling far to attend their special day.
“We had beautiful people surrounding us,” shared Sara, “We had so many friends and family come.”
The bride and groom each had 10 attendants!
“A softball team’s worth, I like to say!” said Sara. She has four sisters who she wanted to be part of her bridal party and they were. Her brother Tyler also was with the family at the wedding, and as fate had it, he later passed away unexpectedly. Her wedding was the last day she saw him, sadly.
Sara said she comes from a “split home,” where she has two step parents, and having all of her family with her on her special day was really important, “I looked forward to having all of my family surrounding me in the same spot.”
“It was crazy planning, I don’t know if I’ll want to plan another wedding ever!” said Sara, “but I absolutely loved the outcome!”
The Little Details
The couple promised one another ahead of time that they would be polite when it came to feeding each other their first bite of their vanilla and strawberry filled wedding cake. “I was like, ‘Oh, be careful with a white wedding dress!’ We had come to the agreement that neither of us would smoosh cake into each other’s face, none in his beard and none on my freshly-applied makeup!”
“I loved my dress!” shared Sara. “We had a lot of people that helped and everything before … it really showed us how many loved ones we have surrounding us.”
Of Sara’s advice to delegate, she said, “There are so many more details that you think when you’re getting into it. When you think you have accomplished something, you’re like, ‘oh, there are these five more things that I need to do … ’ My mother-in-law was gracious to take over the food, everything that went into people’s mouths, we had a big wedding party that helped with some of the DIY stuff. Delegating is the biggest one,” she said of her advice to couples now in the throes of planning weddings. “Don’t expect everything to be perfect. If you go into it thinking everything is going to be perfect, you’re going to be disappointed.”
One thing she learned is that keeping your wedding party smaller than a softball team might also be wise, “Keep your wedding party small,” she suggests. “It was a beautiful day, there are lots of happy faces in the pictures … a lot of people stepped up and helped pull it off.”
