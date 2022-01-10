Craftsbury Library Wins Star Distinction Once More

CRAFTSBURY — Craftsbury Public Library has been recognized as a 2021 Star Library. This national distinction compares usage and expenses of libraries across the United States. “This distinction means that the library is used more than other libraries of comparable size throughout the United States,” said Craftsbury Library Director Susan O’Connell.
This is the 13th year that the library has been recognized as a Star Library. The consistently high ratings, O’Connell noted, stem from two factors.
First, she notes, “Craftsbury residents use their library a lot! From borrowing books and movies, attending storytime and other programs, and using the library’s fast internet, residents make good use of what the library has to offer.”
Second, “The library keeps costs down. Volunteers help in many ways at the library, from shelving to running programs to repairing chairs to creating fun fundraisers. The library thrives because of all the community support from users and volunteers.”
