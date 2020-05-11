Even though the Dandelion Season is still 5 weeks out, we were already missing our celebration of dandelions during “High Spring” in the Kingdom. Because of COVID-19, we postponed and merged this year’s Dandelion Run to Fly to Pie on Oct. 3, 2020. And we had already started to dig deep to make sure that next year’s Dandelion Run on May 22, 2021 would be the best ever. We even opened registration for 2021.
But as we saw our Osprey return to the nest in The Clubhous swamp, the ice leave Derby Bay, and the daffodils budding out back, we made a decision to honor the prettiest of free-range flowers this year, any way we can.
We have decided to celebrate the Dandies, honor Terri Weed, and fund-raise for Umbrella, with a Virtual Run/Walk/Bike during the week of May 16 through May 24. Run/Walk/Bike anywhere on your own and pledge $1 or more per mile to Umbrella. We will send you a bib. There is no registration fee.
Invite friends and family to also donate something for each mile you run, walk, or bike. Report your day, with a picture of you and your bib. Send us the donations you have raised and we will bundle them and send them on. 100 percent will go directly to Umbrella for its work supporting and advocating for victims of domestic and interpersonal violence.
In Memory and in Honor of Terri Weed
Terri Weed was 15-years old and pregnant when she was murdered by her boyfriend, Wade Willis. They were walking through the woods on a beautiful spring day when he bludgeoned her with a baseball bat and then returned and struck her repeatedly with a shovel. He left her in the woods, in a shallow grave. He was convicted by an Orleans County jury of first degree murder.
The date was May 21, 1981. I was new to the area, recently appointed Orleans County States Attorney by then Gov. Richard Snelling. I had been out jogging on the dirt roads of Barton Mountain that afternoon, when I got the call from the State Police. They described what had happened and I set out to Morgan to view the scene and release Terri’s body to the medical examiner.
The sky was brilliant blue, the air was crisp and cool. The sun was warm on my face. And, as I drove out on Route 111, I was struck by the beauty of the dandelion fields of Morgan. I had never seen them before. The fields are on hills that overlook and come down to the road. In my heightened state (knowing what I was heading to), I felt like I was driving through the dandelions. The dandelion fields were one of the most beautiful bits of countryside I had ever seen. As I was driving, I thought of this young woman, walking through the woods with her boyfriend, in love on such a beautiful day. And of him, walking beside her into the woods, with his baseball bat at his side and at the ready.
I’ve been out to those fields on May 21st just about every year since then. Early spring, late spring, doesn’t seem to matter. Right at that time, May 21st, the dandelions are always at their peak, millions and millions of them, in shimmering green fields of uncut spring grass.
When we decided to do a half marathon run in 2009, I knew exactly when and where it had to be held – as close to May 21st as we could get it and run through the dandelion fields of Morgan, Holland and Derby. Julie Gunn and Pete Kellaway set the course on the dirt roads we now run. And we’ve been running it ever since.
At the time, I quietly dedicated this run to Terri. Her family was aware of this. But I didn’t make it publicly known. I didn’t want to detract from the joy of the run. With musicians at the relay stations and back at The Beach House, on the right day, this run is just too much fun.
But, domestic violence and violence against women continues. There is ongoing need for relief and support and advocacy for battered women and victims of crime. A portion of each registration fee from this run will be dedicated to Umbrella our local organization that provides such support. And from here on out, The Dandelion Run will be held in the memory of and in honor of Terri Weed, a victim of violence and lost to us at an age way too young.
Umbrella
Umbrella’s programs seek to enhance the lives of everyone in our community by promoting safety, respect, and development and education throughout the lifespan. From improving access to quality early child care and education to providing advocacy, emergency shelter, crisis services, and community education to those affected by domestic and sexual violence and stalking, Umbrella works to empower NEK residents to live safe and self-directed lives. All services are confidential and most are free or offered on a sliding fee scale.
So grab the day. Do some good. Have some fun.
The Dandy is underwritten by Community National Bank and is brought to you by Kingdom Games, Inc.
Yankee Magazine
We were understandably thrilled when Yankee Magazine selected the Dandelion Run as one of Vermont’s Top Events in 2011. This follows Vermont Sports’ selection of The Dandy (as we call it) as one of the 5 most scenic running races in Vermont. And what a great event it is, running on back roads through the world-famous Dandelion fields of Derby, Holland and Morgan during a time we call “High Spring.” And the Dandelion Festival of bluegrass, fiddle and old country music that is growing up around the run brings a sense of joy to the arrival of spring that is just contagious.
We are humbled by the honor because we know of so many other great events in Vermont, not to mention some of the other events we are involved with right here in the heart of the Kingdom, like our 3-day Tour de Kingdom in June, our downright rowdy Kingdom Swim and Aquafest in July, and our Fly to Pie — Kingdom Marathon at the height of Fall Foliage.
However, on closer read, we noticed that Yankee Magazine called our precious dandelion a “weed.” Admittedly they called it “the prettiest weed.” But, a “weed” nonetheless. To this we take some measure of umbrage and rise in defense.
The Dandelion is glorious, hardy, and wild – a “free range” flower. It was first imported to North America by European immigrants because of its properties as a food and as an herb. Every part of the Dandelion (roots, leaves, and flower) is useful for food, medicine, dye, wine and even white lightning. But the Dandelion broke free from the restraints of carefully tended gardens and quickly puffed its way to virtually every field, pasture, and lawn in North America. Unlike many other flowers, it does not require attendance by human hands to flourish. It prefers to stand or fall on its own, Independent and Free.
Up here in the heart of the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, a place “where spring comes slowly” and the rivers flow north (as Howard Mosher would say), the first sign of spring may be when the sap starts flowing. But the coming of High Spring in the NEK must surely be the third week in May when our fields are blanketed by millions and millions of dandelions, set against shimmering, uncut, greenest of grass, with the apple trees still in blossom, but most other trees fully leaved. Add the bright blue sky and the warmth of a sunny day full on your face and it is truly one of the most beautiful moments of the entire year. Which is why we say, “It’s May! It’s time to run! Just for the Fun of It!
And so we are reminded, once again, that one person’s weed is another person’s most beautiful flower, Ever.
Submitted by Phil White, Director, Kingdom Games
