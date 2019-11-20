Danville Meal Site Welcomes New Manager

The Board of Directors for the Danville Senior Action Center welcomed Robert Walley as the new Chef/Mealsite Manager.
Walley brings an extensive 50-year background in culinary and hospitality management. He has worked for over 15 years in the institutional cooking industry and the remainder in high-end restaurants, hotels, and private country clubs. He led his own catering business and trained at the Culinary Institute of America.
“Robert is a passionate advocate for well-balanced, nutritious, and deliciously prepared meals,” said Board President Kenneth “Buddy” Mundinger. “He enjoys creating seasonal menus using fresh, local ingredients as often as possible, and especially enjoys making soups and homemade bread.”
Walley will lead a team of volunteers who include Priscilla Herrod, Joanne Murray, Connie Clark, Elaine Pacholek, and Cathy Baker.
The Danville Senior Action Center/Mealsite currently serves approximately 4,000 meals a year to residents of the Town of Danville and surrounding areas. Community meals are served every Tuesday and Thursday at noon at the Danville United Methodist Church. They also coordinate home delivered meals with the volunteer assistance of Tim Ide and Ken Linsley.
The Danville Senior Action Center is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, partially funded by the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging and donations from the local community.
The meal site meals are available to all members in the community. There is a suggested donation
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.