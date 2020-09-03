Davies Memorial Library, in Lower Waterford, recently received a $2,500 grant from The Walter Cerf Community Fund (WCCF) to continue to offer and manage up-to-date services and varied literature that support lifelong learning and diversity – a critical support after the library was forced to cancel all local fundraising events in 2020.
The library was one of 25 organizations in Vermont to receive a grant from the WCCF, which is a component fund of the Vermont Community Foundation. It distributed $77,740 in grants altogether. Most grant recipients are based in Addison County or northern Rutland County.
The son of a successful businessman, Walter Cerf immigrated to the United States as a refugee of Nazi Germany in 1937, going on to serve in the military and then work as a professor of Philosophy at Brooklyn College for 25 years.
He retired to his summer home in Leicester, Vt. in 1972. At his death in 2001, the Walter Cerf Community Fund was established at the Vermont Community Foundation as a permanent endowment, making grants annually in his name.
