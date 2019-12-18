Hundreds turned out to cheer and admire 54 vehicles participating in the annual Derby/Newport Light Up The Night Parade on December 7th. The parade travelled over five miles through Newport and Derby in support of Toys for Tots and the NEK Council on Aging. Toys for Tots received a donation of 93 toys and the Council received a donation of $2,200.
From left, Lorraine Lyon, area director for Toys for Tots; Ann-Marie Kelley, coordinator of the parade; and Scott Jenness, president, Borderline Ridge Riders. The Borderline Ridge Riders donated $1,000. The NEK Council on Aging has offices in St. Johnsbury, Newport, Hardwick (by appointment) and Island Pond (by appointment).
