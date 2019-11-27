BARNET, VT — Learn about the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at upcoming events on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Barnet School, 163 Kid Row, Barnet, and on Monday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Miller’s Run School, 3249 VT-122, in Sheffield.
In Barnet, meet local Girl Scouts and volunteers; learn about expanded STEM and outdoor programs; enjoy fun, girl-led activities; explore programs; learn about volunteer opportunities; enjoy girl-led activities, and register to become a Girl Scout. Plus, girls will receive a free Discover Girl Scouts embroidered patch.
The Sheffield event is a holiday game night. Girls are invited to wear their holiday sweater and make their own special ornament, play holiday games, and enjoy a holiday story.
For further information, contact Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains Customer Care at 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org.
